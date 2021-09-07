Flooding in central Mexico kills at least 10 in hospital

Flooding set off by heavy rains in central Mexico has left at least 10 people dead in a public hospital in the city of Tula

September 7, 2021, 5:55 PM
1 min read

MEXICO CITY -- Flooding set off by heavy rains in central Mexico has left at least 10 people dead in a public hospital in the city of Tula, Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad said Tuesday.

Officials said that torrential rains in Mexico City and neighboring Mexico State caused the Tula River to jump its banks. Fast-moving water submerged the first floor of businesses and homes in downtown Tula, 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City, before dawn Tuesday.

Video recorded inside the public hospital in Tula showed knee-deep water as staff frantically tried to move patients. Fayad did not say how the deaths occurred, but local news reports said the flooding knocked out the hospital’s supply of oxygen.

Tula Mayor Manuel Hernández Badillo said in a news conference that rescue teams were working in the city. “Today the important thing is saving lives,” Hernández said.

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

29 minutes ago

How Labor Day travel could affect COVID-19 cases in US

Sep 06, 7:27 AM

Motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known

10 minutes ago

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Concerns of rising COVID-19 cases after Labor Day travel

Sep 07, 10:19 AM

9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow

Sep 05, 12:02 PM

Motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Concerns of rising COVID-19 cases after Labor Day travel

Sep 07, 10:19 AM

9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow

Sep 05, 12:02 PM

Idaho enacts crisis hospital care standards amid COVID surge

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow

Sep 05, 12:02 PM

Concerns of rising COVID-19 cases after Labor Day travel

Sep 07, 10:19 AM

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events