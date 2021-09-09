Flooding north of Mexico City leaves streets submerged

Two days after flooding claimed at least 14 lives north of Mexico’s capital, the streets of Tula remain submerged as full reservoirs upstream continued releasing more water

September 9, 2021, 11:38 PM
2 min read

TULA, Mexico -- Two days after flooding claimed at least 14 lives north of Mexico's capital, the streets of Tula remained submerged Thursday as full reservoirs upstream continued releasing more water.

Mexican authorities say heavy rains in recent days in central Mexico filled the area’s reservoirs to their capacity forcing water releases that only added to woes downstream in places like Tula.

Late Wednesday, Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad and other local authorities had urged people in Tula and other vulnerable areas to move quickly to higher ground because more water was on its way from upstream reservoirs.

The governor spent Thursday touring affected communities. In Tula the damage was largely to businesses and homes, while in Tepeji del Río, Fayad said most of the destruction was in crop losses.

“The families of the Tula region are not alone,” Fayad said via Twitter. “We are focusing our efforts on the people in this emergency caused by a natural phenomenon. The appropriate investigations will be carried out to improve protocols and to avoid that this tragedy reoccurs.”

At least 14 deaths occurred when the Social Security Institute's hospital in Tula flooded early Tuesday, according to hospital officials. Initially, two other deaths were attributed to the hospital, but health officials said those were patients who died shortly before the flooding occurred for other reasons.

There were 54 patients in the hospital at the time. The power was knocked out around midnight and at 3 a.m., in a period of about 20 minutes, the water level rose rapidly, shutting down the hospital's emergency generator, Zoé Robledo, head of Mexico’s Social Security Institute, said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, neither the hospital's directors nor the heads of medical benefits nor the IMSS delegation in Hidalgo were warned unofficially nor formally of the phenomenon and its potential,” Robledo said in a video message.

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

1 hour ago

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

2 hours ago

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

Sep 09, 1:28 PM

While some children remember fathers lost on 9/11, others only have stories

Sep 09, 10:16 AM

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

1 hour ago

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

2 hours ago

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

2 hours ago

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

Sep 09, 1:28 PM

DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

4 hours ago

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

2 hours ago

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

2 hours ago

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

Sep 09, 1:28 PM

DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

4 hours ago

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

2 hours ago

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

2 hours ago

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

Sep 09, 1:28 PM

DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

4 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events