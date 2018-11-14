France fires back at Trump's lack of "common decency"

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

France's government has fired back at a flurry of critical tweets by Donald Trump, suggesting the U.S. president lacked "common decency" by launching his broadside on a day when France was mourning victims of the November 2015 terror attacks.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Wednesday: "We were commemorating the assassination of 130 of our compatriots three years ago in Paris and Saint-Denis, and so I will reply in English: 'Common decency' would have been appropriate."

Nursing grievances from a weekend visit to France, Trump lit into French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday over his suggestion for a European defense force, over French tariffs on U.S. wine and even Macron's approval ratings.

The tweets underscored tensions between the once-chummy leaders and displayed Trump's irritation over criticism of how he acted in France.