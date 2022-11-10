France to take in passengers from migrant rescue ship

France’s interior minister says his country will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for more than two weeks

Some of the migrants rescued from the sea are seen on board of the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking cruising in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The SOS Mediterranee humanitarian group said the Norwegian-flagged ship is heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil. (AP Photo/Vincenzo Circosta)

PARIS -- France's interior minister says his country will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for more than two weeks after Italy refused them entry.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would welcome some 230 Ocean Viking passengers at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday.

The French coast guard earlier started a medical evacuation from the migrant rescue ship, which headed to Corsica in hopes France would offer its passengers a safe port.