France's government reshuffle delayed while Macron is abroad

The French presidency says a government reshuffle will take place after President Emmanuel Macron is back from a trip to Armenia at the end of the week.

New government members are expected to be named following the resignation of the interior minister last week, as Macron wants to seize the occasion to extend the restructuring to other positions.

The French leader is traveling to Armenia from Wednesday to Friday evening.

He wants to take "all the time needed with calm, professionalism and respect," the presidency's statement said Wednesday.

Political opponents criticize the absence of an interior minister for more than a week as a sign of weakness from the government.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is in charge of France's domestic security in the interim.