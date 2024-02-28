French maritime authorities say a body has been found and searches are underway for two people feared missing on the treacherous English Channel crossing route used by migrants hoping to reach Britain from France

France's navy finds a body and looks for 2 people missing on the treacherous English Channel route

PARIS -- French maritime authorities say a body has been found and searches are underway for two people feared missing on the treacherous English Channel crossing route used by migrants hoping to reach Britain from France.

In a statement, the maritime authorities overseeing French waters in the channel said about 180 people were assisted Wednesday in four rescue operations coordinated by the French side.

Some of those rescued told the crew of a French navy vessel that three people had gone missing during their crossing attempt, the statement said.

Searches with French navy boats and a helicopter found one person who couldn't be revived. Two other people are still missing, it said.

A statement from the British government said “we can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters. French authorities are leading the response and investigation."