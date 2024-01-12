France's youngest prime minister holds 1st Cabinet meeting with ambition to get 'quick results'

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal held his first Cabinet meeting on Friday with one motto: “work, work, work."

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, newly appointed French Minister for Labour, Health and Solidarities Catherine Vautrin, center, and French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, right, attend the first meeting of the new cabinet after a cabinet reshuffle, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

PARIS -- France’s new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, held his first Cabinet meeting on Friday with one motto: “work, work, work,” according to President Emmanuel Macron's office.

The newly appointed Attal, 34, the youngest premier in France's history, leads a relatively small team of 14 ministers who gathered at the presidential palace, the Elysee, around Macron.

The government will be reinforced within the next 10 days by additional junior ministers, Macron's office said, adding that Attal's smaller government is meant to be more efficient and “get quick results.”

French Cabinets usually have between 30 and 40 members, including junior ministers.

Macron's office has said the change of government seeks to reflect a rejuvenated image, with fresh faces joining high-profile ministers who retain their jobs. The interior, finance, defense and justice ministers remain in place.

Stéphane Séjourné, 38, has become France’s youngest foreign minister. During the handover ceremony with his predecessor, Catherine Colonna, Séjourné said Friday he intends to follow the road map set by Macron “of an independent France in a powerful Europe, able to make its voice heard in a new multilateral world.”

Séjourné also is Attal's ex-partner. Attal is France’s first openly gay prime minister.

The youngest minister, Marie Lebec, in charge of relations with parliament, is 33.

The French presidency said Macron will speak next week about his top priorities for the year, before Attal makes his general policy speech at parliament. That's expected to be next week.

Under the French political system, the prime minister is appointed by the president, accountable to parliament and in charge of implementing domestic policy, notably economic measures. The president holds substantial powers over foreign policy and European affairs and is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.