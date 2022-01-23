French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean

LE PECQ, France -- A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

In a post, they said maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat, named “Audacious," which had overturned.

Savin set off from Portugal at the start of January on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.