2 French policemen go on trial accused of raping tourist

Interested in France? Add France as an interest to stay up to date on the latest France news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Two anti-gang French policemen are going on trial on charges of gang-raping a Canadian tourist at Paris police headquarters.

The officers, both members of the BRI force, are accused of raping the woman at 36 Quai des Orfevres, a famous address depicted in many crime movies and novels.

The woman said she met a group of officers across the street near the Seine river in an Irish pub in April 2014. After several drinks, they invited her for a night tour of the headquarters where she claimed she was raped several times.

Judges initially threw out the case but the Paris prosecutor and the woman won their appeal to have it brought to a trial, which starts Monday.

The officers face up to 20 years in prison.