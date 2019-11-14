French probe into Epstein sex network stalled, women say Women who say they were raped and sexually assaulted in France by an associate of Jeffrey Epstein are voicing frustration at the apparent glacial progress of a French police probe into their allegations

The women question the zeal of investigators. French police have made only one public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward and it was only in French.

Former model Thysia Huisman told The Associated Press: “I’m disappointed.”

Huisman is among a dozen people who have given evidence for the French probe. She told police she was drugged and raped in 1991 at age 18 by Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent who is central to the French investigation. Brunel denies wrongdoing.

Epstein maintained a residence in Paris before he took his life in August while awaiting trial on U.S. sex trafficking charges.