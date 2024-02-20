French teenager dies after dog sled crash northwest of Montreal

A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL -- A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal, authorities said Tuesday.

Quebec provincial police said they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies said the preliminary investigation indicates the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

Police said the boy was a French national who had come to Quebec with his family on vacation.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.