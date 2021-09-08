Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

Russian law enforcement officials say a gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow has killed two people and injured five others

September 8, 2021, 8:03 AM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said.

The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.

A man and a woman were killed, and five other people sustained injuries, according to the Moscow region's branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee. It wasn't immediately clear whether there were more people under the rubble.

The authorities launched a criminal probe into the explosion as is common in such cases. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, headed to the site of the blast.

Top Stories

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

Sep 07, 8:38 PM

Nearly 252,000 children in US test positive for COVID amid back-to-school season

Sep 07, 9:20 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Top Stories

After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

Sep 07, 7:23 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion meds

Sep 07, 6:51 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society

4 hours ago

Top Stories

After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

Sep 07, 7:23 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion meds

Sep 07, 6:51 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events