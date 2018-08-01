Georgia, US and 11 other nations begin military exercises

The Georgian military has begun two weeks of military exercises with the United States and 11 other countries.

The exercises, involving about 3,000 troops in all, are aimed at improving the former Soviet republic's armed forces and raising cooperation with NATO and other allies. Called "Noble Partner 18," they opened Wednesday at the Vaziani air base on the outskirts of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other countries participating in the exercises include NATO members Britain, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Turkey, along with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.