Would-be German center-left leaders embark on stump tour

The large field of candidates vying to lead what traditionally has been Germany's main center-left party has embarked on a marathon stump tour. The outcome is expected to influence the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's German government.

The Social Democrats are currently in a deep poll slump. They agreed only reluctantly to join the conservative Merkel's latest governing coalition last year, the third time that they have served as her junior partners.

On Wednesday, 17 candidates to replace Andrea Nahles, who resigned abruptly as leader in June, are attending the first of 23 events that will be followed by a ballot of the party's 426,000 members. The new leadership will be installed in December, and the party is then expected to consider whether to stay in the coalition government.