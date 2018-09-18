German doctors: Pussy Riot poisoning 'highly plausible'

Interested in Russia? Add Russia as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

German doctors treating Pyotr Verzilov, a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot, said Tuesday that claims that he was poisoned are "highly plausible," based on his symptoms, but stressed they can't say how this might have occurred or who was responsible.

Dr. Kai-Uwe Eckardt of Berlin's Charite hospital told reporters that Verzilov has been receiving intensive care since arriving in Berlin from Moscow on Saturday, but his condition isn't life threatening.

Eckardt said his current symptoms and information received from relatives and the Moscow hospital he was admitted to last week "indeed make it highly plausible that a poisoning took place."

By contrast, he said, Charite doctors have found "no evidence whatsoever that there would be another explanation for his condition."

Eckardt said Verzilov was treated well in Moscow before being flown to Germany by private medevac. He says the symptoms indicate Verzilov is suffering from an anticholinergic syndrome that can result from the disruption of the nervous system that regulates the inner organs.

While doctors in Berlin haven't yet determined what was responsible for the poisoning, they said it could have resulted from various substances including high doses of some pharmaceuticals and plants that contain particular toxins.

Dr. Karl Max Einhaeupl, the Charite hospital's chairman, said doctors wanted to "refrain completely from all speculation about what made these problems happen."

While he wouldn't rule out that recreational drugs were responsible for the poisoning, he said such drug use is very rare.

"We have no evidence that there is a drug problem and it would be very unusual for someone to take a drug in the dose that it was taken," he said. "That would be done with suicidal intent, but we have no indications of this."

Verzilov and other members of the Pussy Riot group served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July's World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.