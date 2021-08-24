German economy grew 1.6% in 2nd quarter, revised upward

Official statistics show that Germany’s economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported

August 24, 2021, 9:02 AM
2 min read

BERLIN -- Germany's economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported, official statistics showed Tuesday.

The gain followed a decline of 2% in the first quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. In preliminary figures at the end of July, it had reported second-quarter growth of 1.5% following a first-quarter drop of 2.1%.

Those figures fell short of the 2% gain economists had forecast for Europe's biggest economy. This year’s second quarter saw coronavirus infections flare up again and then decline to a very low level, prompting authorities to relax many restrictions, while the country’s vaccination campaign picked up speed.

At the same time, though, the economy was hit by supply chain problems including disruption caused by a ship blocking the Suez Canal and delays in the production and delivery of microchips. Despite the second-quarter growth, gross domestic product was still 3.3% smaller than in the fourth quarter of 2019, the last before the pandemic hit Europe.

Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, said in its monthly report on Monday that it expects the economy to grow “significantly more strongly” over the summer as a result of loosened pandemic restrictions.

Top Stories

Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attack

Jun 27, 8:51 PM

COVID-19 live updates: 3 Houston-area emergency rooms shutter due to surge

8 minutes ago

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Aug 24, 12:36 AM

Afghanistan updates: US troops running extraction missions outside airport

2 hours ago

Who are the Taliban?

Aug 17, 6:04 PM

Top Stories

Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge

Aug 24, 2:28 AM

TikTok stars address vaccine hesitancy, misinformation

4 hours ago

Police lieutenant dies of COVID-19 day before his wedding

2 hours ago

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Aug 24, 12:36 AM

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 8:59 PM

Top Stories

Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge

Aug 24, 2:28 AM

TikTok stars address vaccine hesitancy, misinformation

4 hours ago

Police lieutenant dies of COVID-19 day before his wedding

2 hours ago

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Aug 24, 12:36 AM

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 8:59 PM

Top Stories

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Aug 24, 12:36 AM

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 8:59 PM

Americans warned to avoid Kabul airport unless specifically instructed

Aug 21, 7:25 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

At least 21 dead, 40 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 23, 11:36 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events