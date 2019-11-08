German exports rise as country tries to avoid recession Official figures show that German exports rose unexpectedly in September

Official figures show that German exports rose unexpectedly in September, fueling speculation that Europe's biggest economy may avoid sliding into a shallow recession by posting negative growth for the third quarter of the year.

Germany's statistics agency Destatis said exports rose a monthly 1.5% in September, way ahead of market forecasts for a 0.3% increase.

August's decline was revised to show that exports only fell by 0.9%, half the original estimate of 1.8%.

The figures suggest Germany may avoid following up the 0.1% quarterly decline in economic output in the second quarter with another in the third. A decline in figures out Nov. 14 would show the country in a shallow recession; two straight quarters of declining output is a frequently used definition of recession.