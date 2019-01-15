German, Japanese leaders to attend Davos as Trump sits out

World Economic Forum executives say Germany's Angela Merkel, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Shinzo Abe of Japan will be among dozens of heads of state and government attending its annual Davos event.

Forum executives offered a preview Tuesday of the Jan. 22-26 gathering of political, business, cultural, academic and other elites, with founder Klaus Schwab saying a "re-moralization" of globalization is needed.

He said globalization produced many "winners" over the last generation or so. "But now we have to look after the losers, after those who have been left behind."

The forum says 65 heads of state and government — including Jair Bolsonaro, who is expected as part of his debut overseas trip as Brazilian president — and about 40 heads of international organizations like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be on hand.

WEF president Borge Brende said 37 heads of state or government will be from Europe and Eurasia alone. Overall, more than 3,000 people are expected.

President Donald Trump had planned to attend but withdrew amid the U.S. government shutdown. Other top U.S. officials are expected including heads of the Commerce, State and Treasury departments.