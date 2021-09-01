German police arrest man in killings of his wife and child

Police in eastern Germany have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife and young child

September 1, 2021, 9:57 AM
BERLIN -- Police in eastern Germany say they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife and young child.

Zwickau police said Wednesday that the man, identified only as a German citizen, went to the emergency department of a local hospital overnight and told summoned officers that he had harmed his family.

Police later found his 43-year-old wife and 3-year-old child dead at the man's home.

“According to current information, both were violently killed,” the local police said in a statement.

Human rights activists say more than 10 women are killed by their partners or ex-partners in Germany each month.

Some activists have called for judges to consider it an aggravating factor in sentencing if a defendant kills a partner who had wanted to leave a relationship.

Prosecutors in the northern town of Lueneburg said Wednesday they have indicted a 34-year-old man on three counts of murder and two counts of rape resulting in death for allegedly killing his partner and her two children, ages 4 and 11, in May.

The suspect, who wasn't named, claimed to have had an argument with the woman before the slayings.

