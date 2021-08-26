German police investigating leopard attack on photo model

Police in Germany are investigating a leopard attack on a model who suffered severe injuries during a photo shoot

August 26, 2021, 8:19 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- German police are investigating a leopard attack on a model who suffered severe injuries during a photo shoot, the dpa news agency reported Thursday.

The focus is on the 48-year-old owner of the leopard involved in the attack, one of two she keeps along with other animals at a compound in the town of Nebra in eastern Germany, dpa said.

The 36-year-old model received injuries on her head during Tuesday's attack and was taken by helicopter to a specialty clinic.

The animal owner was being investigated on suspicion of negligent bodily harm, according to dpa..

A public health officer visited the compound on Wednesday to check whether the animals were adequately kept and if the facility met regulatory standards, dpa said.

The animal handler has owned the leopards since 2019 and worked for 20 years as an animal trainer for circuses and amusement parks, the news agency reported.

Her name and that of the victim were not released in line with German privacy rules.

