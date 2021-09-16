German rail operator, union agree pay deal to end strike

Germany’s biggest rail operator and a labor union representing train drivers say they have agreed on a pay raise to end a series of strikes that had caused chaos for commuters and vacationers over the summer

September 16, 2021, 9:07 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- Germany's biggest rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, and a labor union representing train drivers said Thursday they have agreed on a pay raise to end a series of strikes that had caused chaos for commuters and vacationers over the summer.

The GDL union said it secured assurances over pensions, a raise of about 3.3% over 32 months and plus two bonus payments of 800 to 1,000 euros ($940-1,180) for each member during the period

Union chief Claus Weselsky called the agreement "a good compromise” for both sides.

The deal was made possible with the help of two state governors following three strikes by GDL members in recent months.

The last strike in early September lasted a week and affected many travelers returning from summer vacation.

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

SpaceX successfully launches 1st all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit

Sep 15, 11:26 PM

McKayla Maroney's gut-wrenching statement to Congress on abuse investigation

Sep 15, 1:30 PM

British court indicates it will serve lawsuit on Prince Andrew

Sep 15, 10:17 PM

Top Stories

Gymnasts testify before Senate as it investigates FBI handling of Larry Nassar case

3 hours ago

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

8 minutes ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Hezbollah-organized fuel arrives in crisis-hit Lebanon

2 hours ago

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

Top Stories

Gymnasts testify before Senate as it investigates FBI handling of Larry Nassar case

3 hours ago

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

8 minutes ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Sep 14, 5:57 PM

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events