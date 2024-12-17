Police say a German-Russian woman has been taken to an isolation ward at a Berlin hospital after informing medical staff that she suspected she had been poisoned

German-Russian woman in Berlin hospital after saying she suspects she was poisoned

BERLIN -- A German-Russian woman was taken to an isolation ward at a Berlin hospital after informing medical staff that she suspected she had been poisoned, police said Tuesday.

Police said on social platform X that the woman was taken to the ward at the German capital's Charite hospital after voicing her suspicion to staff at a clinic. They said that blood tests for “all kinds of poisonous substances” were being conducted.

They said they were investigating a possible attempted killing, and that all necessary measures were being taken to find any possible suspects.

According to police, the woman called an ambulance herself after feeling ill, German news agency dpa reported. Police specified that she was German-Russian but didn't give other details on her identity.