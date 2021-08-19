German on trial for killing 5 in vehicle rampage

A 51-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany over a deadly vehicle rampage in the western city of Trier last year

August 19, 2021, 10:40 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- A 51-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany over a deadly vehicle rampage in the western city of Trier last year.

The defendant, a local resident identified only as Bernd W. due to German privacy laws, is indicted on five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder for intentionally driving at pedestrians in a busy shopping area at the heart of the city.

Those killed were a 45-year-old father and his 9-week-old child, and three women aged 25, 52 and 73.

Investigators said the man had drunk alcohol before the attack.

The trial before the Trier regional court is expected to continue into next year.

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

US troops will stay until all Americans are out of Afghanistan: Biden to ABC News

Aug 18, 5:42 PM

2 dead after shooting at Indiana factory: Sheriff's office

Aug 18, 9:07 PM

Family of Black man killed wants company who employed alleged shooter charged

Aug 18, 8:28 PM

Top Stories

With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

Aug 18, 5:34 PM

Breaking down security situation around Kabul's airport

Aug 18, 6:05 PM

Woman struck by debris on popular roller coaster

Aug 18, 9:31 AM

Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule rise

3 hours ago

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

Top Stories

With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

Aug 18, 5:34 PM

Breaking down security situation around Kabul's airport

Aug 18, 6:05 PM

Woman struck by debris on popular roller coaster

Aug 18, 9:31 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Top Stories

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden comments on troops staying in Afghanistan

Aug 18, 4:38 PM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

Aug 18, 5:34 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events