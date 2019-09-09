German-Tunisian woman arrested on IS membership charges

Federal prosecutors have arrested a German Tunisian woman on charges of being a member of a terror organization and for joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

Prosecutors said they arrested Omaima A., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws. She also faces weapons charges and violating her child-raising obligations.

Prosecutors alleged Monday that A. traveled with her three minor children to Raqqa in Syria in 2015. She raised her children according to IS ideology while her husband, who had traveled to Syria in Dec. 2014, was a fighter for the extremist group.

After her husband died in an air raid, she received $1,310 (1,187 euros) from IS and married another fighter. After disagreements with him, she traveled back to Germany with her children in Sept. 2016.