German, US foreign ministers to meet on US base in Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet at the  Ramstein U.S. Air Base for talks on Afghanistan

September 8, 2021, 9:11 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base for talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The two diplomats are first set to talk bilaterally and later hold a virtual meeting with other foreign ministers, the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

Maas praised the close cooperation with the U.S. during the evacuation efforts of international and local Afghans from the country in recent weeks, and said that “in the next phase we want to continue to cooperate and coordinate, especially in regard of the new rulers in Kabul.”

Maas warned that a threefold humanities crisis was looming in Afghanistan due to hunger, the stop of aid from international relief groups and the volatile political situation with the new Taliban regime in Kabul.

Ramstein has become a turnstile for the evacuation for people from Afghanistan with around 34,000 flown for layovers to the U.S. base. Some 22,000 evacuees have already left the base for the United States or other locations.

Germany has relocated more than 4,000 people from Afghanistan so far.

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

Sep 07, 8:38 PM

'The Longest Shadow': After 20 years at war, one question remains: What was it for?

1 hour ago

Top Stories

1st look at ‘The Women of 9/11’

Sep 07, 8:27 AM

Biden to tour destruction in Northeast left by Ida

Sep 07, 7:23 AM

'Trial of the century' begins over terror attacks that killed 130 people

2 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

ABC’s Ann Compton reflects 20 years after Sept. 11

Sep 07, 10:02 PM

Top Stories

1st look at ‘The Women of 9/11’

Sep 07, 8:27 AM

Biden to tour destruction in Northeast left by Ida

Sep 07, 7:23 AM

'Trial of the century' begins over terror attacks that killed 130 people

2 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events