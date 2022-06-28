Germany: 101-year-old convicted of accessory to murder for serving at a Nazi concentration camp, sentenced to 5 years

Germany: 101-year-old convicted of accessory to murder for serving at a Nazi concentration camp, sentenced to 5 years

ByThe Associated Press
June 28, 2022, 4:23 AM

BERLIN -- Germany: 101-year-old convicted of accessory to murder for serving at a Nazi concentration camp, sentenced to 5 years.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events