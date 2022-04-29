Frontex chief offers to resign over pushback claims

The European Commission and a German Interior Ministry spokesperson say that the head of the European Union’s border agency has offered to resign after allegations that Frontex was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants

The ministry spokesperson, Maximilian Kall, said on Friday that the board of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, was meeting to consider the situation.

European commission spokesman Eric Mamer later said that it was for the managing board of Frontex, which supervises the outside borders of the 27-nation EU, “to assess the situation and the letter from its director."

Leggeri has been under pressure to resign for several months. Last year, the EU’s anti-fraud watchdog, OLAF, opened an investigation into Frontex, over allegations of harassment, misconduct and migrant pushbacks.

The board's decision on whether to accept Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri's resignation has not yet been announced.

“I can confirm that he has offered the board of Frontex his resignation," Kall told reporters in Berlin.

Kall said replacing Leggeri would offer an opportunity for a “fresh start” at Frontex.

Leggeri's offer to resign came a day after a media investigation suggested that Frontex’s database recorded incidents of illegal pushbacks in the Aegean Sea as “prevention of departure."

According to the joint investigation by Lighthouse Reports, Der Spiegel, SRF Rundschau, Republik and Le Monde, the EU’s border agency has been involved in the pushbacks of at least 957 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea between March 2020 and September 2021.

Pushbacks are considered as contravening international refugee protection agreements, which say people shouldn’t be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or being members of a social or political group.