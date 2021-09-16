Germany indict 4, including US citizen, for supporting Nusra

Federal prosecutors in Germany said Thursday they have indicted four men on suspicion of supporting the Islamic extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra

September 16, 2021, 9:43 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- Federal prosecutors in Germany said Thursday they have indicted four men on suspicion of supporting the Islamic extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra.

Prosecutors said in a statement that one the men — who were indicted last month — is also accused of membership in the group, which was formed as al-Qaida’s branch in Syria but later broke away.

German citizen Marius A. is alleged to have traveled to Syria in October 2013 to join Nusra and remained a member until March 2014. He received firearms training and took part in fighting at least once, and also receiving funds for the group in Turkey, prosecutors said.

German-American citizen Maher M., German-Algerian citizen Mohamed S. and Avid E.G.M., who holds German, Spanish and Moroccan citizenship, are accused of collecting funds for Nusra at Marius A.'s request and transferring him the money in late 2013 or early 2014.

None of the suspect's surnames was released, in keeping with German privacy laws.

Marius A. was detained in Senegal last September and extradited to Germany in May. He remains in custody.

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

SpaceX successfully launches 1st all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit

Sep 15, 11:26 PM

McKayla Maroney's gut-wrenching statement to Congress on abuse investigation

Sep 15, 1:30 PM

COVID-19 live updates: NYC officials investigating 16 cases linked to concert

Sep 15, 8:39 PM

Top Stories

Gymnasts testify before Senate as it investigates FBI handling of Larry Nassar case

3 hours ago

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

8 minutes ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Hezbollah-organized fuel arrives in crisis-hit Lebanon

2 hours ago

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

Top Stories

Gymnasts testify before Senate as it investigates FBI handling of Larry Nassar case

3 hours ago

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

8 minutes ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Sep 14, 5:57 PM

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events