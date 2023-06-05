Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense ties

Honor guards hold German and Indonesian flags during the meeting between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Germany and Indonesia agreed on Monday to strengthen their defense cooperation and plan a joint military exercise with other countries in the region.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius discussed the growing ties in a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta.

“We talked about the possibility of having a deal about some submarines. We were talking about the two minesweepers, which are already on the way to Indonesia,” Pistorius said.

Germany and Indonesia are also planning a joint military exercise with other regional partners, but no details have been disclosed.

Both ministers attended the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s annual defense and security forum, where U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday criticized China's "bullying or coercion” in the Indo-Pacific region, including tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China’s Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu said at the conference that the U.S. has been “deceiving and exploiting” Asia-Pacific nations to advance its own self-interests to preserve “its dominant position.”