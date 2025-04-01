Germany sees Ukraine truce efforts as deadlocked, China says talks are encouraging

Germany’s chief diplomat is describing U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a truce in the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine as deadlocked

Germany’s chief diplomat on Tuesday described U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a truce in the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine as deadlocked, while China’s foreign minister said it was encouraging that the talks between Washington and Moscow on finding a settlement are continuing.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, arriving in Kyiv for an unannounced visit, said that “due to the deadlock” between the U.S. and Russia on forging a ceasefire deal, European allies’ continued support for Ukraine in the war is “absolutely crucial.”

Trump on Sunday scolded Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing frustration at the continued fighting in a war he had pledged to swiftly stop.

Trump insisted progress was being made in the negotiations but said he would consider imposing further sanctions on Moscow and accused Zelenskyy of trying to back out of a deal with the U.S. on access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Putin has effectively refused a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting, despite Trump’s prodding. Also, a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea that could allow safer shipments has fallen foul of conditions imposed by Kremlin negotiators.

Meanwhile, deadly attacks by both Russia and Ukraine have continued, and they are gearing up for spring campaigns in their war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

Ukraine’s European backers say they will keep supporting Kyiv’s efforts to defeat Russia’s invasion. Putin is getting military help from North Korea and Iran.

China, too, has given diplomatic support to Russia and has provided economic help through trade in energy and consumer goods.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a visit to Moscow, was quoted as saying Tuesday that “certain results have been achieved” in Washington’s attempt to stop the war as U.S.-Russia relations have improved under Trump.

He said in an interview with Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Beijing supports the goal of “a fair, long-term, binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties involved.”

Wang was to meet Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He was also expected to meet with Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said without saying when it might happen.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine