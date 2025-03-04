Germany’s development ministry says it will suspend new financial commitments to Rwanda over that country's alleged support of the M23 rebels in neighboring eastern Congo

Germany suspends new financial aid to Rwanda over alleged support for M23 rebels in Congo

Moto taxis wait for customers in downtown Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, one month after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the city. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Germany’s development ministry said Tuesday it will suspend new financial commitments to Rwanda over that country's alleged support of the M23 rebels in neighboring eastern Congo.

The ministry said Tuesday that, “in consultation with partners,” it will further restrict bilateral cooperation with Rwanda.

It said that it will review existing development cooperation with Kigali, suspend high-level participation in development events organized by the Rwandan government and seek “an appropriate reaction” regarding multilateral programs.

Germany said Rwanda was informed of the decision in advance in a conversation in which the position of the European Union and expectations of Rwanda — particularly withdrawal of its troops and an end to support for M23 — were again underlined.

Germany is the latest country to announce measures aimed at piling pressure on Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who previously has been defiant over his country’s efforts to secure its border with a largely lawless part of eastern Congo.

Rwanda recently said similar restrictive measures introduced by the U.K. were doing nothing to “help (Congo), nor do they contribute to achieving a sustainable political solution to the conflict in eastern (Congo).”

About 4,000 Rwandan troops are fighting alongside M23 rebels in eastern Congo, where the rebels now control the capitals of the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, according to a report by U.N. experts.

M23 is the most powerful of the many armed groups vying for a foothold in Congo’s east, a region possessing trillions of dollars in largely untapped mineral resources crucial for global technology.