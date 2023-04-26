Germany: Van carrying 29 Syrians flees, hits police car

Police say a van carrying 29 people from Syria collided with a patrol car after its driver tried to evade a check by officers near Germany’s border with Poland

BERLIN -- A van carrying 29 people from Syria collided with a police car after its driver tried to evade a check by officers near Germany's border with Poland, police said Wednesday. No one was hurt.

The van was stopped near Goerlitz on Tuesday evening. Before officers could check the vehicle, the driver suddenly accelerated and drove off, German news agency dpa reported.

After a chase, the van collided with a patrol car in Markersdorf, a few kilometers (miles) away. Federal police said no medical treatment was needed for the men, women and children from Syria.

The 50-year-old driver is under investigation on suspicion of smuggling foreigners into Germany and dangerous interference with traffic. Police did not immediately give information on his identity.

