7 girls among 29 dead on migrant boat to Canary Islands

At least 29 Africans, including seven girls, died last week while trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands on a smuggling boat

August 30, 2021, 5:53 PM
2 min read

MADRID -- At least 29 Africans, including seven girls, died last week while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a smuggling boat, according to information released Monday from a U.N. migration agency, a Spanish refugee charity and victims' relatives.

Spanish maritime services on Friday rescued 27 migrants and recovered 4 bodies in the boat that was spotted by a fishing vessel 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of El Hierro, an island in the Canary archipelago off northwest Africa.

But at least 24 more people were on the boat when it left Aug. 15 from Dakhla, a port city in the disputed Western Sahara, said Helena Maleno, founder of the Walking Borders refugee group.

Maleno's organization came up with the figure after conducting extensive interviews with relatives looking for their loved ones. She said only one of the eight children traveling on the boat survived but the girl lost her mother during the trip.

“We are seeing more and more women on these routes, heading to sea with migrants themselves who have little or no experience with navigation and are given the task to be in charge of the boats by the trafficking networks,” Maleno told The Associated Press.

She said many of the women are fleeing conflict, trafficking, rape, genital mutilation and other abuses but often face even more violence during their efforts to reach Europe.

“Many become pregnant and they are trying to cross with their very young children," said Maleno.

According to the testimony of survivors, the remains of those who died during the journey were thrown overboard by fellow travelers, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, or IOM, said.

The agency said it had been informed by Canary Islands authorities of 29 total casualties, including a woman from Ivory Coast who was rescued but died upon arrival at the port of Arguineguin.

The voyage, often on small, frail boats, from Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the deadliest migration routes for those attempting to reach Europe. The IOM has recorded 529 deaths this year on that route but said the number is "an undercount of the true number of deaths and disappearances on this route.”

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Top Stories

Ida live updates: New Orleans evacuees told not to return home until further notice

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

7 minutes ago

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

19 minutes ago

Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

3 hours ago

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

Aug 28, 7:06 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events