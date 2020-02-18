Greece: Ferries, urban transport halted by strikes A 24-hour strike in Greece has halted ferries, public transport and municipal services in Athens and other parts of the country, as unions mount protests against pension reforms by the center-right government

Members of the communist-backed labor union PAME gather during a rally in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Civil servant union ADEDY and communist-backed labor union PAME hold a 24-hour strike against tabling of government's pension reform law in parliament. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece -- A 24-hour strike in Greece halted ferries, public transport, and municipal services in Athens and other parts of the country Tuesday as unions mounted protests against pension reforms by the center-right government.

Flights, as well as national rail and bus services, were not affected.

The strike went ahead after a pension reform bill was submitted to parliament. It includes plans to lower monthly income contributions and overhaul the way some pension funds operate.

Pension reform is a contentious issue in Greece following a decade of crisis and international bailouts that caused successive salary and benefit cuts pushing many into financial hardship.