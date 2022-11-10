Greece: Flight to New York recalled over security fear

Greek state TV reports that authorities in Greece have ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second flight over security concerns

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns, state television reported late Thursday.

Public ERT television said the decision was taken following a request by United States authorities. Greek police officials did not immediately confirm the source of the request when asked by The Associated Press.

Officials at Athens airport said flight 209 to Newark Airport had returned to Athens and landed safely. Other details were not immediately available.

The second Emirates flight, which had been bound for Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff.