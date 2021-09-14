Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

Authorities in Greece have opened an investigation into the crash of a private plane from Israel that killed a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

September 14, 2021, 9:34 AM
2 min read

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities in Greece Tuesday opened an investigation into the crash of a private plane from Israel that killed a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Haim Geron, a former senior official at Israel's ministry of communications, and his wife Esther were killed in the crash late Monday off the island of Samos. The Israeli Foreign Ministry identified the victims, both aged 69, adding that consular officials and the ministry were working with the family to return the bodies. Geron was one of more than 300 witnesses that prosecutors listed for Netanyahu’s trial on corruption charges. He is on trial for allegedly accepting expensive gifts from wealthy associates, allegations he denies. Greece's Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Board is investigating the causes of the crash, officials said Tuesday.

The single-engine Cessna 182 took off from Haifa, Israel, and crashed near Samos Airport.

“Shortly before landing, communication with the control tower on Samos was lost and the Civil Aviation Authority informed the search and rescue center about the loss of communication,” the authority said in a statement.

The bodies of the two Israeli occupants were recovered by the Coast Guard several hours later with the help of divers.

Netanyahu, now the opposition leader in Israel’s parliament, has denied all the accusations and mocked the size of the witness list.

Top Stories

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Nicholas makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane in Texas: Latest forecast

3 hours ago

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 6:00 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Top Stories

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election, warns country's future is on ballot

2 hours ago

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Top Stories

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events