Greek firefighters battle wildfire at resort near Athens

Greek authorities have ordered outlying parts of a coastal resort town near Athens evacuated after a large wildfire broke out in the area

September 20, 2021, 10:49 PM
2 min read

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities ordered outlying parts of a coastal resort town near Athens evacuated late Monday after a large wildfire broke out in the area.

Media reports said a few houses on the outskirts of Nea Makri, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the Greek capital, had suffered fire damage, but no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The fire service said more than 110 firefighters were struggling through the night to contain the blaze, assisted by fire trucks and volunteers, while all firefighting units in the greater Athens area were placed on alert. As the fire broke out after dark waterbombing aircraft were unable to help in the effort.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

Much of central and southern Greece suffered widespread damage from wildfires in August that ravaged forests and destroyed hundreds of homes on the island of Evia and on the northern fringes of Athens. The blazes followed days of the country's worst heat wave in decades, which left the countryside parched and tinder dry.

In the summer of 2018, a very fast moving wildfire tore through the coastal resort of Mati, close to Nea Makri, destroying dozens of buildings and killing 102 people.

Top Stories

FBI ends day-long search of Brian Laundrie's family home: Live updates

30 minutes ago

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

3 hours ago

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

42 minutes ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

3 hours ago

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

3 hours ago

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

3 hours ago

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

3 hours ago

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

3 hours ago

2 people shot at Virginia high school

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

3 hours ago

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

3 hours ago

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

3 hours ago

R. Kelly’s former executive assistant speaks out about working for the R&B singer

Sep 18, 2:48 AM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

3 hours ago

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

3 hours ago

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events