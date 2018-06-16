Greek lawmakers to vote on no-confidence motion in govt

Greek lawmakers on Saturday debated for the third and final day a no-confidence motion against the government over a deal to end a decades-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the latter's name.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-led coalition government is expected to survive the vote, set for later in the day. His government controls 154 of parliament's 300 seats, and the nationalist party that is a junior coalition partner says it will reject the motion despite opposing the agreement Tsipras reached with his Macedonian counterpart.

Tsipras and Macedonia's Zoran Zaev settled on a deal Tuesday that would rename Greece's northern neighbor North Macedonia, while Athens would drop its objections to the country joining NATO and the European Union.

The agreement aimed to end a bitter dispute that has roiled the two countries' relations since shortly after the small country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Greece argued that the name "Macedonia" implied territorial claims on its province of the same name, which is the birthplace of the ancient warrior king Alexander the Great, and usurped its ancient Greek heritage and history.

But hardliners in both countries are furious at the deal, which they consider concedes too much to the other side.

About two dozen protesters gathered Saturday morning at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of parliament, chanting slogans, shouting insults at police and bewildering tourists arriving to watch the changing of the guard at the monument.

A larger protest was scheduled for Saturday afternoon. On Friday, several hundred people rallied in the same spot, waving Greek flags and accusing the government of treason.

The deal is tentatively set to be signed by the two countries' foreign ministers Sunday in the Prespa Lakes region on the border. The ratification process will take several months.

In Macedonia, the agreement must clear the hurdles of parliamentary ratification, a referendum in September and a constitutional amendment. Opponents include the conservative opposition party and the country's president Gjorge Ivanov, who has said he will not sign off on the agreement.

In Greece, the deal only faces ratification in parliament once Macedonia has completed its part of the process.

However, the government's junior coalition partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks, vehemently opposes the deal and has said it will not support the agreement when it comes up for ratification in parliament. That would leave Tsipras dependent on the support of opposition parties.

The no-confidence motion was brought by the head of the conservative main opposition New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had said he had an "obligation before the Greek people to try to avert the mortgaging of our country's future."

The parliamentary debate has been acrimonious at times, with Friday's session disrupted by an extreme right-wing lawmaker calling on the country's military to arrest top officials for backing the deal.

The lawmaker, from the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party, was evicted from the debate together with the rest of the party's lawmakers.