Greek parliament passes suspension of asylum claims despite international criticism

By The Associated Press

Migrants rescued south of Crete walk after their arrival at the the port of Lavrio, Greece, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece’s parliament approved a three-month suspension of asylum claims for migrants arriving from Libya on Friday, despite strong criticism from the United Nations refugee agency and Europe's top human rights official.

The measure suspends asylum application processing for those arriving by sea from North Africa, following a dramatic surge in Mediterranean crossings that has overwhelmed reception facilities on the island of Crete.

The suspension passed by a vote of 177-74 despite fierce opposition from left-wing parties, which unsuccessfully challenged the amendment as unconstitutional.

Thanos Plevris, the migration affairs minister, told lawmakers up to 1,000 migrants were arriving daily and described the situation as resembling an “invasion.”

Authorities are continuing efforts to intercept boats south of Crete and take migrants directly to mainland facilities.

The emergency measures drew sharp criticism from international human rights organizations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed “deep concern.” While acknowledging Greece’s right to manage borders, UNHCR said border control “must be in line with international and European law.”

Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, also condemned Athens' response, arguing it “would legalize returning people to face a risk of torture and other serious violations, in breach of (Greece’s international) obligations.”