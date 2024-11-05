Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 1:33 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

194
246
194
246
Harris
61,078,238
270 to win
Trump
66,185,853
Expected vote reporting: 82%

Greek police seize large cache of explosives and arrest 5 in organized crime crackdown

Police in Greece have seized large quantities of explosives and firearms following multiple raids in Athens to dismantle an criminal weapons distribution network

ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 10:58 AM

ATHENS, Greece -- Police in Greece have seized large quantities of explosives and firearms following raids in Athens aimed at dismantling what authorities described as a significant criminal weapons storage and distribution network in the country's capital.

Five people were arrested after the raids at five locations Monday uncovered a large stockpile of weaponry including 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of ammonium dynamite as well as military-grade explosives, detonators and coils of slow-burning fuse cord.

Police also seized assault rifles, handguns, nearly 6,000 rounds of ammunition, gold coins and more than 23,000 euros ($25,000) in cash.

The raids followed recent terrorism-related arrests linked to a deadly bomb blast in Athens last week. Authorities have not publicly commented on whether they believe the bombers used criminal networks to purchase the explosives.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events