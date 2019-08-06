Groups: Yemen airport closure 'death sentence' for thousands

Aid groups have slammed the Saudi-led coalition for its closure of the airport in Yemen's capital, saying it's prevented thousands of sick civilians from traveling abroad for urgent medical treatment.

The Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE say the Sanaa airport's three-year closure has amounted to a "death sentence" for many sick Yemenis.

They appealed late Monday on Yemen's warring parties to come to an agreement to reopen the airport for commercial flights to "alleviate humanitarian suffering caused by the closure."

The Saudi-led coalition, backing Yemen's internationally recognized government, has been at war with the rebels, known as Houthis, since 2015, and has imposed a blockade on ports that supply Houthi-controlled areas.

Mohammed Abdi, the NRC's director in Yemen, says there's "no justification" for standing in the way of life-saving treatment.