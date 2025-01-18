Gunman shoots dead 2 judges in Iran's capital, state media reports
Iranian state media say a man fatally shot two prominent hard-line judges in Iran’s capital in a rare attack targeting the judiciary
ByThe Associated Press
January 18, 2025, 5:07 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A man fatally shot two prominent hard-line judges in Iran's capital Saturday in a rare attack targeting the judiciary, state media reported.
The judges, clerics Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, both died in the shooting, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. A bodyguard for one of the judges also was wounded.
The gunman later killed himself, IRNA said.
Razini was once targeted in a failed assassination attempt in 1999.
Both judges were known for prosecuting and giving harsh sentences to activists over the past decades.