Gunmen abduct migrants staying at hotel in central Mexico

About 20 suspected migrants have been abducted from a hotel in central Mexico

September 14, 2021, 9:50 PM
1 min read

MEXICO CITY -- About 20 suspected migrants were kidnapped from a central Mexico hotel early Tuesday, authorities said.

The San Luis Potosi state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the victims were believed to be Haitian and Venezuelan migrants who were staying at the hotel in Matehuala.

Before dawn Tuesday, three SUVs carrying armed men arrived at the Hotel Sol y Luna and abducted the guests, prosecutors said. Authorities were still trying to confirm the exact number of people taken, but the identification documents of some were found inside rooms.

The abductors apparently also took the hotel's log of its guests.

Costlier migrant smuggling operations often put up their clients in small hotels as they move them north. Organized crime gangs traditionally charge a tax for each migrant moved through their territory. If that tax is not paid or a rival smuggling group sees an opportunity, such abductions can occur.

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

1 hour ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

4 hours ago

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

4 hours ago

Higher grocery prices expected at retailers later this year

Sep 14, 7:51 AM

US military investigating Kabul drone strike

Sep 14, 11:43 AM

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

4 hours ago

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

ABC News Live: New York City begins enforcing vaccine mandate as schools reopen

Sep 13, 1:23 PM

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

4 hours ago

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

ABC News Live: New York City begins enforcing vaccine mandate as schools reopen

Sep 13, 1:23 PM

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

4 hours ago

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

ABC News Live: New York City begins enforcing vaccine mandate as schools reopen

Sep 13, 1:23 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events