Gunmen kidnap 73 students in latest attack on Nigeria school

Police in northwestern Nigeria say gunmen have attacked another remote school, kidnapping 73 students

September 1, 2021, 6:11 PM
1 min read

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Gunmen have abducted 73 students in a new school attack in northwestern Nigeria on Wednesday, police said, just days after three other groups of hostages were freed when large ransom payments were reportedly made.

Attackers descended upon the Government Day Secondary School located in the remote village of Kaya, according to Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu. A rescue operation was ongoing to free the students, he added.

More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December. The gunmen have demanded large ransom payments from parents, and while most pupils ultimately have been released, some have died or been killed in captivity.

Top Stories

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

17 minutes ago

Wildfire moves closer to resort town, prompts more evacuations

1 hour ago

1 student hurt from shooting on high school campus

36 minutes ago

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect

Sep 01, 7:24 AM

GOP struggles for united Afghanistan messaging: The Note

Sep 01, 6:00 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

GOP struggles for united Afghanistan messaging: The Note

Sep 01, 6:00 AM

Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect

Sep 01, 7:24 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect

Sep 01, 7:24 AM

Rev. Jesse Jackson battles COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:26 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events