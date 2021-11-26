Gunmen open fire on bus in Kosovo, leaving 3 dead, 1 injured

Police and media reports say unknown gunmen have opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo, killing three people and injuring one

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Unknown gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo Friday, killing three people and injuring another, police and media reports said.

The bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina by masked men, reports said. The driver and two teenaged passengers were killed while another teenager on the bus was injured.

Police and the prosecutor’s office in the nearby city of Peja confirmed the attack and the deaths. The motive of the attack was unclear.

Besnik Ibraj, of the hospital emergency unit in Peja said the injured teenager was in stable health conditions, according to the Koha newspaper's website.