Police in Puerto Rico say two children have been killed and four people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a home in the island's northeast

Gunmen open fire and kill 2 children in Puerto Rico. Four people are wounded

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Two children were killed and four people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a home in northeastern Puerto Rico, police said on Thursday.

The shooting, which shocked the U.S. territory, occurred late Wednesday in the town of Río Grande, according to authorities.

An 8-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were killed in the attack, police said. Those wounded include a 12-year-old girl, a sibling of the two killed who is hospitalized, and three adults, aged 27, 51 and 66. The mother of the three children was among the wounded, police said.

Other people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, including a man accused in a 2022 killing and who was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sharon Ruiz, a police commander, said at a news conference.

She said it was not immediately clear what motivated the shooting, which left hundreds of bullet casings at the scene.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested so far.