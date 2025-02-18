Guyana military chief: 6 soldiers hurt in suspected gang attack on Venezuela border

Six soldiers in Guyana have been injured after armed men in neighboring Venezuela opened fire in an attack expected to further heighten tensions between the two South American countries

Two of the soldiers are in critical condition following Monday’s attack, according to the head of Guyana’s army, Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Omar Khan, who blamed suspected gang members.

The soldiers were on a resupply mission along the Cuyuni River when they were confronted by armed men positioned on the Venezuelan side of the riverbank, according to officials. There was an exchange of fire, but it was not clear if any of the attackers were injured or killed, Guyana’s Defense Force said.

“The force remains committed to protecting its borders and will take all necessary measures to address any threats to national security,” it added. The injured troops were airlifted to Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, for medical treatment.

The attack comes as Guyana and Venezuela continue to feud over land and maritime borders.

Venezuela claims that an 1890s boundaries commission cheated it out of the mineral rich Essequibo region, which represents two-thirds of Guyana’s territory and lies near big offshore oil deposits. The area, which was administered by Britain for more than a century, has been under Guyanese control since 1966, when the nation gained its independence from the United Kingdom.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has threatened to annex the region by force.

In late 2023, the leaders of both countries attended an emergency summit where they promised to not use threats or force against each other. However, they did not reach a deal on the dispute over the Essequibo region.