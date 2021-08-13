Haitian judge overseeing Moïse slaying case withdraws

The Haitian judge assigned to oversee the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has withdrawn from the case citing personal reasons, a decision that might delay the much-anticipated probe

August 13, 2021, 11:54 PM
2 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The Haitian judge assigned to oversee the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has withdrawn from the case citing personal reasons, a decision that might delay the much-anticipated probe.

Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, who was named to oversee the case less than a week ago, announced his decision in a letter, the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, said on Friday.

Saint-Vil told The Associated Press he will choose a judge to replace Chanlatte in the coming days, likely early next week.

Chanlatte did not elaborate on why he had decided to withdraw from the case besides citing personal reasons. He left the post a day after one of his assistants, Ernst Lafortune, died under unclear circumstances.

Several days ago, court clerks investigating Moïse's death told the AP they had gone into hiding after being threatened with death if they didn't change some names and statements in their reports.

The National Association of Haitian Legal Clerks said Thursday in a press release that Ernst Lafortune, a clerk working for Chanlatte, died and it asked for an investigation to clarify the circumstances.

Moïse was killed on July 7, when armed men raided his private home. His wife, Martine Moïse, was seriously wounded but is recovering.

Police have arrested more than 40 suspects, but there’s still no clarity about who was behind the plot to kill him. Among the detainees are 18 former Colombian soldiers and 20 Haitian police officers.

Top Stories

On Location: August 13, 2021

4 hours ago

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

3 hours ago

Justice Barrett rejects Indiana University students' COVID vaccine mandate appeal

Aug 13, 9:57 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Top Stories

Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 13, 3:33 PM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

3 hours ago

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 12, 11:32 PM

Most US troops deployed to Kabul will be in place by this weekend, Pentagon says

Aug 13, 3:34 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Top Stories

Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 13, 3:33 PM

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 12, 11:32 PM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

3 hours ago

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Most US troops deployed to Kabul will be in place by this weekend, Pentagon says

Aug 13, 3:34 PM

Top Stories

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 12, 11:32 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 13, 3:33 PM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

3 hours ago

Most US troops deployed to Kabul will be in place by this weekend, Pentagon says

Aug 13, 3:34 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events