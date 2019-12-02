Haitian schools reopen after months of unrest Protected by police patrols, thousands of Haitian children have begun to return to school after classes halted during months of violent unrest

Some schools were about a quarter full on Monday in response to the Education Ministry’s call last week to reopen public and private schools. Others had only a handful of students or didn’t open at all.

Like virtually all government offices and private businesses, Haitian schools closed during more than two months of protests aimed at pressuring President Jovenel Moise to leave office.

High school senior Yollande Chery arrived at her school to find only four other students and one teacher.

She said, “It hurts knowing that in other countries schools are in session.” And she added, “Staying home is not what I want to do.”