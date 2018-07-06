Large protests erupt in Haiti over sharp rise in fuel prices

Major protests erupted Friday in Haiti as the government announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices, with demonstrators using burning tires and barricades to block major streets across the capital and in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.

Journalists saw the body of a protester who had been fatally shot in the Delmas area of the capital as demonstrators clashed with police. It was unclear who shot the man.

Protesters tried at one point to set a gas station on fire but were held off by police.

The demonstrations began after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry issued a joint statement announcing an increase of 38 percent to 51 percent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. The increases take effect Saturday.

Government officials agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel in February as part of an assistance package with the International Monetary Fund. The agreement also included increased spending on social services and infrastructure and improved tax collection in an effort to modernize the economy of one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere.

Opposition groups said they expected more protests throughout the country Saturday.